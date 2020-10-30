Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.70 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 431,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.