Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $87.80 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.