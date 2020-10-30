Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Camino Minerals Corp (CVE:COR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Camino Minerals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 57,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

Camino Minerals Company Profile (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 19 claims covering an area of 7,719 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

