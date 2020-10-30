Canaccord Genuity Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $385.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.74.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $288.58 on Tuesday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 21.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 127,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.