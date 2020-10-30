Canaccord Genuity Cuts Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target to $52.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.
AJRD stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $57.27.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
