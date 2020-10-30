Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Canada Goose stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Canada Goose by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

