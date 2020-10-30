Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.66.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

