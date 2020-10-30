Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.