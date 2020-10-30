Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.60.

Shares of CFX opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.64.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

