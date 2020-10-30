Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

