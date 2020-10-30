Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the September 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFFN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.