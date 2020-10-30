Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Short Interest Down 54.3% in October

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPST stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.