Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

