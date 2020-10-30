Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.25 ($120.29).

ETR AFX opened at €109.50 ($128.82) on Thursday. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 82.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €95.51.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

