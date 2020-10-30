Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.