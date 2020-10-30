Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.68 on Monday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

