Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.40.
TSE CAS opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.61.
Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.