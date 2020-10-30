Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.40.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.61.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

