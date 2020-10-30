Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

