Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

