CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

