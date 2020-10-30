Celo (CELO) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00012132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $200.39 million and $2.40 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00211261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.01209205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

