Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

