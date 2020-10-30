Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.97.

CVE opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.66. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

