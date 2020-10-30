CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

