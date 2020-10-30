Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 35110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of $963,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.08.

Chamberlin Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

