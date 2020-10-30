Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Acquires $18,463.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHMG opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

