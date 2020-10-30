Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Acquires $18,463.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CHMG opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.