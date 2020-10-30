Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) Trading Down 29.8%

Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) shares dropped 29.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 124,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 55,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $425,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

