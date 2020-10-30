China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

CBPO stock opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.15. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.62.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

