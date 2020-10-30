China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 52.8% in October

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

