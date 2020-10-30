China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CWYCY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. China Railway Construction has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17.

China Railway Construction Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

