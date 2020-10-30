China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

CHA opened at $31.47 on Monday. China Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Telecom by 181.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Telecom by 117.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

