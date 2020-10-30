Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,242.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,281.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,115.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.