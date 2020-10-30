Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Sells $74,924.10 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

