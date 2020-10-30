CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.