Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

