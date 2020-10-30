CIBC Boosts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHR. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

CHR stock opened at C$3.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$184.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

