Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 20,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

