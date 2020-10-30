Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Cut by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $319.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

