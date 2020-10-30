Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

