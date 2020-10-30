City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

City stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Analysts predict that City will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

