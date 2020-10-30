CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

