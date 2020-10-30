CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CLSK stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.