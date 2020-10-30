ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

