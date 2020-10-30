Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.97 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.