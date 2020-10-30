Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $8.30 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.