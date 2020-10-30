Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

