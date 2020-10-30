Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) Insider Toni Brendish Acquires 17,155 Shares

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) insider Toni Brendish acquired 17,155 shares of Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$30,107.03 ($21,505.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Get Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.