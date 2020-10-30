Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) Insider Toni Brendish Acquires 17,155 Shares

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) (ASX:CLV) insider Toni Brendish acquired 17,155 shares of Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$30,107.03 ($21,505.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Co. Limited (CLV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.