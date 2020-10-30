CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 5,723 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

