CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CNO. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

CNO stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

