Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 344,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

